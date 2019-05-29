The body of a missing hiker was found in Hawaii

Maui, Hawaii (CNN) Searchers found the body of missing hiker Noah "Kekai" Mina, his family said Wednesday.

His father, Vincent Mina, told CNN that he positively identified his son's body Wednesday morning.

"We are so very sorry that Kekai has passed from this realm, he meant the world to us as a son, brother and friend," the family said in a statement.

"We find solace that he was found, and ask all those that extended their hearts and love to Kekai and to us, that you pause, and take a moment to love and hold those that are dear to you a moment longer than you would normally do."

Mina, 35, was "reported possibly missing" on May 20, Maui police said.

