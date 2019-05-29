The body of a missing hiker was found in Hawaii

Maui, Hawaii (CNN) Searchers have found the body of missing hiker Noah "Kekai" Mina, his family said.

Mina's father, Vincent Mina, told CNN that he positively identified his son's body Wednesday morning.

Searchers in a helicopter spotted Mina's body 300 feet below a fall line in the summit region of Mauna Kahalawaia, according to a statement from the family on the "Bring Kekai Home" Facebook page.

Mina, 35, was "reported possibly missing" on May 20, Maui police said.

Police and fire personnel searched for Mina in the area of Kapilau Ridge Trail, also known as the Saint Anthony Cross in Wailuku.