FBI adds Eugene Palmer to Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list

(CNN) Eugene Palmer, who is wanted for the murder of his daughter-in-law Tammy Palmer, was added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, the FBI and the Rockland County, New York, district attorney said in a press conference on Wednesday.

In September 2012, Eugene allegedly shot and killed Tammy over increasing tensions related to the separation of Tammy and her husband and Eugene's son, John Palmer, law enforcement officials said.

Eugene left in a pickup truck, which was later found near Harriman State Park in Rockland County, the officials said. Once it was determined that he left the area, FBI was brought in to help.

"After nearly seven years and thousands of hours of investigative work, we hope the addition of Eugene Palmer to the FBI's Top Ten list will yield substantive tips to this fugitive's whereabouts," said Rockland County District Attorney Kevin Gilleece.

The FBI is offering up to $100,000 for any information related to the whereabouts of Palmer. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Read More