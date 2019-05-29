Breaking News

4 shot in Cleveland, Texas, including sheriff's deputy

Updated 10:28 AM ET, Wed May 29, 2019

Aerial views show the scene of a shooting in Cleveland, Texas, on Wednesday.
(CNN)A Liberty County sheriff's deputy and three other people were shot Wednesday at two locations in Cleveland, Texas, the county sheriff's office said. The incident started with a shooting at a plumbing company along Highway 321 in Cleveland, where deputies found a dead woman, said Capt. Ken DeFoor, a sheriff's spokesman. Two others were shot and their conditions are unknown. A deputy followed the suspect and, as he pulled into a veterinary clinic parking lot down the road, gunshots were exchanged, DeFoor said. The deputy was shot in the neck and was life-flighted to a hospital in Houston in stable condition.

