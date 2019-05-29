4 shot in Cleveland, Texas, including sheriff's deputy

(CNN) A sheriff's deputy and three other people were shot Wednesday at two locations in Cleveland, Texas, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office said.

The situation unfolded with a shooting at a plumbing company along Highway 321 in Cleveland, where deputies found a dead woman, said Capt. Ken DeFoor, a sheriff's spokesman.

Two others were shot; their conditions are unknown.

A deputy followed the suspect, and gunshots were exchanged as the suspect pulled into a veterinary clinic parking lot down the road, DeFoor said. The deputy was shot in the neck and was airlifted to a hospital in Houston in stable condition, the spokesman said.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Pavol Vido.

