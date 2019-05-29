Breaking News

4 shot in Cleveland, Texas, including sheriff's deputy

By Ray Sanchez and Amanda Watts, CNN

Updated 10:55 AM ET, Wed May 29, 2019

Aerial views show the scene of a shooting Wednesday in Cleveland, Texas.
(CNN)A sheriff's deputy and three other people were shot Wednesday at two locations in Cleveland, Texas, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office said.

The situation unfolded with a shooting at a plumbing company along Highway 321 in Cleveland, where deputies found a dead woman, said Capt. Ken DeFoor, a sheriff's spokesman.
Two others were shot; their conditions are unknown.
A deputy followed the suspect, and gunshots were exchanged as the suspect pulled into a veterinary clinic parking lot down the road, DeFoor said. The deputy was shot in the neck and was airlifted to a hospital in Houston in stable condition, the spokesman said.
    Authorities have identified the suspect as Pavol Vido.
    Deputies are searching for Vido, who is driving a 2004 white Mercury vehicle, DeFoor said. It's unknown if the suspect and the shooting victims knew each other.
      Cleveland is about 45 miles northeast of Houston.
