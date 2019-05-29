Actor Ashton Kutcher testifies in the "Hollywood Ripper" murder trial

(CNN) In 2001, actor Ashton Kutcher was pursuing a dating relationship with Ashley Ellerin when she became one of Michael Gargiulo's alleged murder victims. On Wednesday, Kutcher took the stand in the so-called "Hollywood Ripper" case to tell his story of what happened that night.

Kutcher testified for about 35 minutes at the courtroom in downtown Los Angeles. He spoke about going to Ellerin's home the night she was killed because he was supposed to be picking her up for a date.

Kutcher said he last spoke to Ellerin around 8:24 p.m. on February 21 to tell her he was running late. Ellerin was using a friend's phone because she said that hers was not working properly. He remembers the exact time because of the state of their phones.

"I recall the time because our phones were very old and I showed the detective the phone number of the friend and it said 8:24 p.m.," said Kutcher.

Around 10 p.m. Kutcher said he decided to go to the house because he realized it was late and called both Ellerin's phone and her friend's phone with no response. He arrived between 10:30 and 10:45 p.m. and noticed a security gate was open. He walked to the front door and knocked but no one answered.

Read More