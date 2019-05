Photos: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal continue to win Roger Federer, playing the second match of his French Open comeback, beat German lucky loser Oscar Otte in straight sets. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Otte had never won a grand slam match before this week. But at times he tested the 20-time grand slam winner.

Breaking late in each set was the key for Federer, who was never broken himself.

11-time champion Rafael Nadal faced another German who played qualifying, Yannick Maden.

Nadal breezed through the first two sets before a tougher third set.

Maden broke Nadal twice in the third set but the Spaniard still advanced in straight sets.

Women's contender Kiki Bertens had to retire in the first set Wednesday against Viktoriya Kuzmova due to illness.

Stefanos Tsitsipas made the third round at the French Open for the first time by defeating Hugo Dellien in four sets.

Last year's finalist, Sloane Stephens, had a big lead against Sara Sorribes Tormo then edged a tight second set to prevail 6-1 7-6.