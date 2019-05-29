A cameraman gets an unintentional close up of a wayward opening pitch

(CNN) A Chicago White Sox employee threw what many are calling the worst first pitch ever before a game between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

Standing on the pitcher's mound at Guaranteed Rate Field, the woman seemed to really be focused on her throw. However, when she released the ball, it went way off course. Rather than throwing the ball straight, it veered left and drilled photographer Darren Georgia.

Cameraman will never forget this first pitch



Luckily the cameraman wasn't hurt.

"Happy to report that both myself and the camera are okay," he wrote on Twitter in response to the video.