The Supreme Court has overturned more than 200 of its own decisions. Here's what it could mean for Roe v. Wade
Updated 7:31 AM ET, Wed May 29, 2019
(CNN)As surprising as it might seem, it isn't uncommon for Supreme Court justices to change their mind. The nation's high court has overturned 236 rulings in its history, some of which marked sea changes in American society and rule of law.
However, it seems remarkable when the case in question is as tightly woven into the fabric of American life as Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion. In the past year, with the confirmat