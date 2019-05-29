President, Trump Jr. warn Moore against Senate bid in Alabama

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump and his son are publicly warning Roy Moore against seeking a US Senate seat in Alabama, fearing that the allegations of sexual assault that torpedoed his bid two years ago will again cost Republicans a winnable election.

On Tuesday, Trump Jr. sparred on Twitter with Moore after Moore suggested that Alabama GOP Rep. Bradley Byrne, who is currently in the Senate race, is "worried" that Moore could win the election.

"You mean like last time? You're literally the only candidate who could lose a GOP seat in pro-Trump, pro-USA ALABAMA," Trump Jr. tweeted. "Running for office should never become a business model. If you actually care about #MAGA more than your own ego, it's time to ride off into the sunset, Judge."

In a now-deleted tweet, Moore hit back.

"Before you were born my dad did ride off into the sunset to a place called Vietnam, where he fought for our country. He respects and supports the president, but only God will make America great again...FYI."

"No more fumbles like Alabama," Trump Jr. wrote at the time.