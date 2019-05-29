Navy reviewing 'Make Aircrew Great Again' patches worn by sailors during Trump visit

(CNN) The Navy is conducting a review to examine whether President Donald Trump-themed patches worn by sailors on their uniforms during the President's visit to the USS Wasp violated Navy rules.

"Navy leadership is aware of the incident and reviewing to ensure the patch doesn't violate DoD policy or uniform regulations," US Navy spokesperson Lt. Sam Boyle told CNN.

Several service members aboard the USS Wasp were seen wearing the patches when Trump addressed sailors on Tuesday. The patches showed a Trump-like image and the slogan "Make Aircrew Great Again."

During his visit and Memorial Day speech, Trump praised the US military as the strongest in the world and polled the crowd as to whether they preferred steam-powered or electric catapults that help launch jets off the decks of aircraft carriers, saying a recent cost overrun had caused him to deem the old method -- steam -- preferable.

The Wasp has neither type of catapult system.

