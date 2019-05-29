Hillary Clinton: Trump administration tearing down 'hard-won civil rights'

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton said Wednesday that President Donald Trump's administration is tearing down "hard-won civil rights."

"We've seen a surge in hate crime across America -- shootings and arson at synagogues, mosques and churches, Americans targeted because of their race, religion or sexual orientation," Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and a frequent Trump critic , said while delivering the commencement address at Hunter College in New York.

"And instead of standing up against bigotry and white supremacy," she said, "this administration has too often worked to tear down hard-won civil rights."

Clinton said the administration has "banned Muslims from entering the country, ripped away protections for transgender Americans, waged war on voting rights for people of color, poor people and young people."

Slamming the White House's hardline immigration policies , Clinton pointed to the US southern border, where she said "our government is tearing children from the arms of their parents" and "locking them in cages."

