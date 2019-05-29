Justice Department asks Supreme Court to move quickly on DACA

Washington (CNN) A frustrated Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to say by the end of next month if it will hear arguments on whether it can wind down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an Obama-era program that protects young undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children from deportation.

Such action could mean the court hears oral arguments and issues a decision in the middle of the 2020 presidential election.

As things stand, lower courts have ruled against the administration's attempts to rescind the program and issued a nationwide injunction that keeps it on the books, and the Supreme Court has not acted upon a longstanding request from the Justice Department to take up the issue.

The justices' inaction suggests that some of them believe the issue should percolate in the lower courts before Supreme Court review.