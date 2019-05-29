Cory Booker calls for impeachment proceedings to begin

(CNN) Sen. Cory Booker called for impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump for the first time Wednesday after special counsel Robert Mueller suggested the onus is on Congress to hold the President accountable for possible obstruction into the investigation of the 2016 presidential campaign.

In a 10-minute statement at the Justice Department Wednesday, Mueller said that his team did not "make a determination as to whether the President did commit a crime." Still, Mueller emphasized that he believes Justice Department guidelines would not have allowed him to bring criminal charges against a sitting president, adding that the "Constitution requires a process other than" that.

Mueller's "statement makes it clear," Booker tweeted afterward, that "Congress has a legal and moral obligation to begin impeachment proceedings immediately."

"This administration has continued to stonewall Congress's oversight," the New Jersey Democrat added. "Beginning impeachment proceedings is the only path forward."

Booker, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, has previously expressed reluctance to start the impeachment process, even as other Democratic presidential candidates have endorsed taking that step.

