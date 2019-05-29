Jerusalem (CNN)Israel must hold new national elections, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to create a coalition government from the parties elected to parliament on April 9th.
It is the first time in Israel's history that a general election has failed to produce a government.
The new elections, scheduled for September 17th, are the result of a bill to dissolve parliament introduced into the Knesset earlier this week.
It had its third reading just after midnight local time (5pm ET) and was passed into law by Knesset members 74 to 45, just moments after Netanyahu's deadline to form a government formally expired.
Government coalition negotiations were deadlocked over a proposal draft law, aimed at conscripting more ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth into the military. Israel's ultra-Orthodox religious parties demanded changes to the bill, while former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman wanted it passed with no changes at all.
Netanyahu has handled difficult coalition negotiations in the past, but was unable to broker a compromise between the parties. He later lashed out at Liberman, blaming him entirely for the failure to secure a new government and accusing him of never intending to reach an agreement.
"Avigdor Liberman is now part of the left," Netanyahu said in a short statement after the final vote to dissolve the Knesset. The Prime Minister accused Liberman of repeatedly making fresh demands during coalition negotiations and said Israel was being "dragged" back to the ballot box because of"the private ambition of one person."