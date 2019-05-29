Jerusalem (CNN) Israel must hold new national elections, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to create a coalition government from the parties elected to parliament on April 9th.

It's the first time in Israel's history that a general election has failed to produce a government.

The new elections, scheduled for September 17th, are the result of a bill to dissolve parliament introduced into the Knesset earlier this week.

It had its third reading just after midnight local time (5pm ET) and was passed into law by Knesset members 74 to 45, just moments after Netanyahu's deadline to form a government formally expired.

Coalition negotiations were deadlocked over a proposal draft law, aimed at conscripting more ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth into the military.

Read More