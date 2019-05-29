Satellite images reveal strikes on Syria's Idlib province

(CNN) Airstrikes and fighting in Syria's last rebel-held province have left a trail of damage visible from space. In satellite images from May 20 and May 26, swathes of fields in northwestern Idlib appear blackened, the neat lines of city streets and blocks become blurs of debris, and plumes of smoke dot the landscape.

Escalating military operations in northwestern Idlib province are creating a "humanitarian disaster," despite the international organizations' efforts to provide aid, the United Nations warned on Tuesday.

In recent weeks, violence there has lead to the death of 160 civilians, the displacement of 270,000 residents and attacks on healthcare facilities, schools and markets, said Ursula Mueller, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, at the UN Security Council

"The question today is what you will do to protect civilians in Idlib, the latest example of an entirely known, predictable and preventable humanitarian disaster unfolding before our eyes," she said.

A satelite overview of the Syrian town of Kafr Nabudah on Saturday shows damaged and destroyed buildings.

On Tuesday, four airstrikes targeting towns and villages in the southwestern countryside of Idlib killed 13 people, including seven children, and injured at least 51, according to a local volunteer rescue group known as the White Helmets, which is also known as Syria Civil Defense.

