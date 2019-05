These 6 states have only 1 abortion clinic left. Missouri could become the first with zero

In just a few days, Missouri could become the first state in the country with zero abortion clinics. But several other states are just one closure away from that fate.

Six states are now down to one abortion clinic -- Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and West Virginia, according to the Guttmacher Institute , which advocates for reproductive rights.

In most other states, the number of abortion clinics keeps dropping.

As states across the country add more restrictions on abortion access and facilities, clinics have shut down under the weight of heftier regulations, threats to doctors' safety and violence.

Read More