Ratodero, Pakistan (CNN) In a small farming community in southern Pakistan, villagers will no longer shake Hazar Khan Seelro's hand.

Five people in the 70-year-old's family have been diagnosed with HIV in the past month. Seelro lives in the rural village of Allah Dino Seelro, where people live in mud huts, use cow dung as cooking fuel, and transport their goods on donkey carts, and residents are terrified of catching the disease.

"Villagers have stopped visiting us," Seelro said. "They won't even have a meal with us."

Twenty-one people in Allah Dino Seelro -- which has an estimated population of 1,500 -- have been diagnosed with HIV in the past month, including 17 children, according to Dr. Ramesh Lal Shetiya, the medical superintendent at the area's main hospital. Literacy levels here are low and education about the disease is scant, meaning many do not understand how they got the virus.

This village's problems are the tip of the iceberg in this region.

