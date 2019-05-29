At least 7 dead, 19 missing after sightseeing boat sinks on Danube River in Hungary

(CNN) Seven South Korean tourists have died and 19 are unaccounted for after a boat tour operating on the Danube collided with another vessel, according to South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Among 33 South Koreans, 7 have been rescued, a rescue operation for 19 missing is underway and 7 are confirmed dead," the statement from South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs read.

The South Korean Embassy in Hungary has sent an on-site response team to assess the situation.

A spokesman for the tour operator said 34 people were on board, including the crew.

Hungarian authorities confirmed that officers from Budapest Police headquarters, as well as disaster management and rescue service personnel, are handling the rescue operation.

Read More