(CNN) The former king of Belgium, Albert II, has submitted a DNA sample in an ongoing paternity suit from a woman who claims to be his daughter.

The retired monarch, 84, has been fighting the paternity claim of Belgian artist Delphine Boel, who launched a lawsuit in 2013 to see the king recognized as her father. Boel claims the king had an affair with her mother, Sibylle de Selys Longchamps, resulting in her birth in 1968.

Albert II's lawyer said the former monarch had agreed to submit a sample, though he would continue to challenge the court ruling.

"After becoming aware of the judgment given by the Brussels Courts on the 16th of May, with the respect that he has toward the judiciary, HM King Albert decided to undergo the examination ordered by the Court of Appeal," the lawyer, Alain Berenboom, said in a statement to CNN.

