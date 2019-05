(CNN) There's a golden rule in Hollywood: Meryl Streep can star in whatever project she wants to star in. So, when writing "Big Little Lies" Season 2, Liane Moriarty, who wrote the novel the series was based on and is a producer on the show, had a trick up her sleeve. She created a new character -- the grieving mother of deceased Perry (played in season 1 by Alexander Skarsgård) -- and named her Mary Louise.