Long-lost Beatles footage to be revealed after 50 years

(CNN) Long-lost footage of a legendary performance by The Beatles is to be shown for the first time in more than 50 years after it was recently unearthed and restored.

The Fab Four's only live appearance on the BBC TV music show "Top of the Pops," on June 16, 1966, was believed to be lost forever -- except for an 11-second, silent clip discovered by a collector in Mexico in April this year.

But then David Chandler, another collector and music enthusiast, contacted Kaleidoscope, an organization that recovers video and TV shows, and handed it a series of 8 mm film reels.

The footage, which includes a 92-second performance by The Beatles playing "Paperback Writer," lasts 9 minutes in total and also shows Dusty Springfield singing "Goin' Back," Tom Jones singing "Green, Green Grass of Home," The Hollies performing "Bus Stop," and other performances by The Spencer Davis Group, Ike and Tina Turner, and Cliff Richard and the Shadows.