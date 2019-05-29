Apple came out with a new iPod Touch - the most affordable and fastest option yet

It's 2019 and Apple is updating the last of its iPods. The 7th Generation iPod Touch (starting at $199; bhphotovideo.com) isn't a full redesign, but features a modest hardware upgrade that enables new experiences. The best news is that the iPod Touch starts at just $199 for 32GB of storage.

In typical Apple fashion, you can upgrade to 128GB for $299 or even 256GB for $399. And it comes in several color options — space gray, silver, gold, blue, (Product) RED and pink. The latter is a very vibrant pink.

The big change? The iPod Touch is now powered by a much faster A10 Fusion Chip, which should deliver a faster experience. Plus, it will enable AR, or augmented reality experiences, and allow for Group FaceTime calls to be made on the Wi-Fi-only iOS device. It's certainly a welcome change and brings the iPod Touch more in line with other iOS devices on the market.

You'll also have access to the App Store for all the apps you could need. The iPod Touch still has a 4-inch LCD screen on the front with a 1.2-megapixel camera and a physical home button.

You'll also get an 8-megapixel lens on the back, and Apple has kept the headphone jack alive. But remember, the iPod Touch has only Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, so there's no cell service to be found here.

At $199, this is an affordable entry-level price point into the iOS ecosystem. If you're looking for an iOS device that packs a headphone jack for listening enjoyment, there aren't many other options. And with the improved A10 Fusion Chip, you'll have faster performance, better battery life and the ability to seize all that iOS 12 offers.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.