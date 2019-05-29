New Delhi (CNN) Sixteen people have been arrested and charged in Bangladesh for the immolation death of a teenager in April, after she had reported sexual harassment.

Nusrat Jahan Rafi had filed a complaint of sexual harassment with local police and named her school principal as one of the accused, Banaj Kumar Muzumdar, Deputy Inspector General of the Police Bureau of Investigation, told CNN on Wednesday.

"She protested [against the harassment] and complained that the principal of the school was harassing her and she filed that case," he explained.

The principal, Siraj Ud Doula, was subsequently arrested by police. He is suspected to have orchestrated her murder from prison, Muzumdar said. Doula allegedly contracted several people to kill the teenager and instructed the perpetrators to make her death look like a suicide, the official said.

The shocking murder triggered protests in Bangladesh like this demonstration by members of the Transparency International Bangladesh group in Dhaka on April 21.

On April 6, Rafi was lured out of the school classroom onto the roof where a group of men wearing burqas gagged and restrained her. They drenched her in kerosene before setting her on fire, Muzumdar said.

