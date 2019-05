(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- A sheriff's deputy and three other people were shot Wednesday in Texas . Deputies are still searching for the suspect.

-- Boris Johnson, the leading candidate to succeed Theresa May as British Prime Minister, was ordered to appear in court about alleged Brexit lies.

-- You can now order Alexa, the voice-controlled assistant, to forget what she's heard. The command is part of a broader push toward privacy.

-- A study found that energy drinks have unintended health risks. Here are the key takeaways.