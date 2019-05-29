(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- In a rare public statement, Robert Mueller said "If we had had confidence that the President clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so." In his response, House Judiciary chair Jerry Nadler said President Trump lied about the special counsel's report and "all options are on the table and nothing should be ruled out."
-- A sheriff's deputy and three other people were shot Wednesday in Texas. Deputies are still searching for the suspect.
-- Boris Johnson, the leading candidate to succeed Theresa May as British Prime Minister, was ordered to appear in court about alleged Brexit lies.
-- Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks out as abortion cases hit the Supreme Court.
-- A US state could be two hours away from ending all abortion services. A court will soon decide whether Missouri will be the first state in more than 45 years to no longer offer the procedure.
-- More than 39 million people are under an enhanced risk of severe weather, as an unprecedented stretch of tornadoes and floods continues to hit the US.
-- You can now order Alexa, the voice-controlled assistant, to forget what she's heard. The command is part of a broader push toward privacy.
-- A study found that energy drinks have unintended health risks. Here are the key takeaways.
-- Celebrities are opening up. Ellen DeGeneres talked about being sexually assaulted by her stepfather and Kit Harington checked into a wellness retreat after the "Game of Thrones" finale.