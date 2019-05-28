Sully the service dog honors his late friend George H.W. Bush with a beautiful message

(CNN) With his yellow coat and his golden heart, it's no surprise that Sully H.W. Bush is the internet's darling. Excuse us if we can't help but share every little move he makes.

who made the ultimate sacrifice while defending our country for our freedoms," "Always thinking of my best friend & the bravest military in the worldwho made the ultimate sacrifice while defending our country for our freedoms," reads the caption on an Instagram photo of the yellow Lab at the National World War II Memorial in Washington.

The loyal pup even quoted his human friend, George H.W. Bush: "Each of the patriots whom we remember on this day was first a beloved son or daughter, a brother or sister, or a spouse, friend, and neighbor."

Before Bush became the 41st President of the United States, he was a flyboy in World War II. The veteran welcomed Sully to his family in June 2018, with help from his presidential pal Bill Clinton.

