This church turns heads with its political street signs. The messages slam white supremacy, back transgender rights and urge tolerance toward Muslims

(CNN) Like thousands of pastors, Rev. Adam Ericksen strides out on the church lawn each week to post a message on a marquee sign next to the street.

But his are a little more eye-catching than most.

This morning he decried white supremacy, advocating for Harriet Tubman's place on the $20 bill.

Last week, as "heartbeat" abortion bills were becoming law in more and more states, he reminded churchgoers and those driving by that transgender people have heartbeats too.

Ericksen said he took the reins about a year and a half ago at Clackamas United Church of Christ in Milwaukie, Oregon, just outside of Portland. At the time, the church had about 30 reliable attendees each Sunday, he told CNN.

