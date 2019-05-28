Breaking News

This Oklahoma casino resort is one of the biggest employers in its town -- and now largely underwater

By Christina Maxouris and Marlena Baldacci, CNN

Updated 12:25 AM ET, Tue May 28, 2019

The River Spirit Casino Resort said water seeped into the pool from the Arkansas River.
(CNN)The River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Oklahoma has been closed since last Wednesday.

The venue has street parties, band performances and shows lined up for the rest of the summer but for now has shut its doors after parts of the resort flooded from the rising water that seeped in from the Arkansas River.
Tulsa residents and businesses all along the swollen Arkansas River have been bracing for significant flooding as severe weather has hammered the central US.
The water has flooded the resort's pool bar, swallowing the pool and even entering the tiki bar and resort spa building, the resort said.
    Here&#39;s what the resort&#39;s pool usually looks like.
    But other facilities, like the hotel, Margaritaville Restaurant and Casino and Ruth's Chris Restaurant are at a higher elevation and are in no danger of being compromised by the water, according to the resort.
    The casino is a major employer in the area, and has continued to pay their more than 1,600 employees throughout the closure, spokeswoman Sheila Curley said.
    The resort said it will be closed through June 5.
    The resort&#39;s pool is no longer visible.
      "Safety of our employees and guests are our top priority," it said on social media.
      Customers that have paid reservation deposits will be refunded, the resort said.