Every single county in Oklahoma is under a state of emergency

Take a look at this state map put out by the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

It shows the counties that are under a state of emergency because of historic flooding. There are 77 counties in the state and every one of them is under the declaration.

The Department of Emergency Management says it's because of "flooding, severe storms, tornadoes, and straight-line winds that began in April."

At least six people died in Oklahoma over the past few days as flooding, severe storms and tornadoes impacted the state. And Gov. Kevin Stitt said things could still get worse this week.

"We still have water still rising in the east," he said Monday. "We are not out of the woods yet."

