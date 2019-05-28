Phillies' Odubel Herrera arrested after allegedly injuring girlfriend, police say

(CNN) Police have charged Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera with simple assault after they say he injured his girlfriend at an Atlantic City, New Jersey, hotel.

The player's girlfriend, 20, "had visible signs of injury to her arms and neck that was sustained after being assaulted by her boyfriend, David Odubel Herrera, during a dispute," the police report said.

The incident occurred Monday night at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino, police said.

Police responding to a domestic violence call found the woman speaking to security guards. She refused medical treatment, police said. The 27-year-old Venezuelan player was located in his hotel room and arrested without incident.

Major League Baseball has placed the outfielder on administrative leave, the team announced.

