Phillies' Odubel Herrera arrested after allegedly injuring girlfriend, police say

By Eliott C. McLaughlin and Wayne Sterling, CNN

Updated 2:57 PM ET, Tue May 28, 2019

Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera has been placed on administrative leave, his team says.
(CNN)Police have charged Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera with simple assault after they say he injured his girlfriend at an Atlantic City, New Jersey, hotel.

The player's girlfriend, 20, "had visible signs of injury to her arms and neck that was sustained after being assaulted by her boyfriend, David Odubel Herrera, during a dispute," the police report said.
The incident occurred Monday night at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino, police said.
Police responding to a domestic violence call found the woman speaking to security guards. She refused medical treatment, police said. The 27-year-old Venezuelan player was located in his hotel room and arrested without incident.
    Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera was arrested on an assault charge in Atlantic City.
    Major League Baseball has placed the outfielder on administrative leave, the team announced.
    "We immediately reported the incident to Major League Baseball, which has informed us that Herrera has been placed on Administrative Leave. The Phillies take any domestic violence accusation seriously, and strongly support the Joint Domestic Violence Policy agreed upon by MLB and the (player's association)," the Phillies said.
      Herrera was released on a summons with an undisclosed court date, police said.
      The maximum punishment for simple assault in New Jersey is six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.