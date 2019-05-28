(CNN) The Michigan State University Board of Trustees has selected Dr. Samuel Stanley as the school's next president, MSU announced Tuesday.

Stanley succeeds the university's Executive Vice President Satish Udpa, who led the school during the search for a permanent president.

"Dr. Stanley is an empowering, compassionate and thoughtful leader, who will work tirelessly alongside our students, faculty, staff, alumni, trustees and broader Spartan community to meet the challenges we face together and build our future," MSU said in its announcement.

The Seattle native earned his bachelor's degree in biological sciences from the University of Chicago before graduating from Harvard medical School in 1980. He completed his resident training at Massachusetts General Hospital before conducting post-doctoral studies and later becoming a professor at Washington University in St. Louis.

In 2006, he became the university's vice chancellor of research before becoming president of Stony Brook in the summer of 2009.

In five years under his leadership, Stony Brook hired 240 more faculty, according to the school. Stanley also has taken a special interest in economically disadvantaged students, championing the school's Educational Opportunity Program. He also served on Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Long Island Regional Economic Development Council.

He chaired the board Brookhaven Science Associates, which manages Brookhaven National Laboratory for the US Department of Energy, and has served in various roles for the NCAA and the National Institutes of Health.

Stanley "has been an international advocate for gender equity and ending sexual violence in his role as one of two U.S. university Impact Champions for the HeForShe UN Global Solidarity Movement for Gender Equality," MSU said.