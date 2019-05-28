A 97-year-old woman finally goes to her first prom

(CNN) Eighty years ago, Helen Danis couldn't afford to attend her high school's senior prom.

"I couldn't keep up with the kids," Danis told CNN affiliate WJAR . "I didn't really fit in. We were in the middle of a depression and money was scarce."

But her granddaughter Julie Huddon has been helping her grandmother check things off her bucket list.

She got permission from Pilgrim High School, in Warwick, Rhode Island, where she is the principal, to have her 97-year-old grandmother attend the prom as her date last Friday.

Danis was thrilled.

