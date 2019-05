Doral Chenoweth III/The Columbus Dispatch via AP Damage is seen at the Westbrooke Village Apartment complex in Trotwood, Ohio, just outside of Dayton on Tuesday, May 28. In pictures: Tornadoes rip through western Ohio

At least three tornadoes Monday night are believed to have caused severe damage in western Ohio, including one in the city of Celina, where a person was killed and seven others were injured, Mayor Jeff Hazel said.

Two tornadoes are believed to have slammed the Dayton area just 30 minutes apart, and both crossed Interstate 75 near the city, the National Weather Service said.