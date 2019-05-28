Court papers reveal how a jailed banker's wife spent $20 million at Harrods

London (CNN) The details of an Azerbaijani woman's £16 million ($20 million) spending spree in luxury London department store Harrods have been revealed, as part of the UK's first investigation into unexplained wealth.

Zamira Hajiyeva blew through £600,000 ($760,000) in a single day and spent millions on designer fashion brands, jewelry and perfume. She also spent £30,000 ($38,000) on chocolate in a single purchase, and racked up bills of £1 million ($1.3 million) in the store's toy department.

Hajiyeva, the wife of a jailed Azerbaijani banker, is the first person to be targeted with Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs) in the UK, following the introduction of so-called "McMafia" anti-corruption laws last year.

She has been ordered to explain the source of the spent funds, as well as how she and her husband could afford their pricy properties. One of the homes owned by the pair -- an £11.5 million ($15.1 million) house in Knightsbridge -- is just a short walk from Harrods.

Court documents detailing her decadelong spending spree, reported by British media outlets including the Press Association on Tuesday, include £4 million ($5 million) spent at luxury jewelers Boucheron.

Read More