London (CNN) Hit BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey will return for a one-off Christmas special, its star and writer James Corden has confirmed.

The show, which followed the ordinary love story between its eponymous couple and enjoyed a hugely successful three-series run, ended on New Year's Day 2010.

It will be revived a full decade later, Corden revealed on Twitter, posting a picture of the script for the episode.

He said he and fellow writer Ruth Jones "have been keeping this secret for a while."