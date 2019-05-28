Photos: Osaka, Halep win at Roland Garros Naomi Osaka took to center court at the French Open as the top seed at a major for the first time. Hide Caption 1 of 9

Photos: Osaka, Halep win at Roland Garros And it wasn't going her way against 90th-ranked Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. Hide Caption 2 of 9

Photos: Osaka, Halep win at Roland Garros Osaka lost the first set 6-0, so an upset was a possibility. Hide Caption 3 of 9

Photos: Osaka, Halep win at Roland Garros Schmiedlova, who had lost her last nine slam matches, couldn't miss while Osaka struggled. Hide Caption 4 of 9

Photos: Osaka, Halep win at Roland Garros But Osaka turned it around to win in three sets on a wet and windy day in Paris. Hide Caption 5 of 9

Photos: Osaka, Halep win at Roland Garros Also progressing was last year's winner Simona Halep, who needed three sets to beat Ajla Tomljanovic. Hide Caption 6 of 9

Photos: Osaka, Halep win at Roland Garros Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 winner, fell in straight sets to Victoria Azarenka, hitting 17 double faults. Hide Caption 7 of 9

Photos: Osaka, Halep win at Roland Garros Azarenka -- the twice grand slam winner -- next faces Osaka in round two. Hide Caption 8 of 9