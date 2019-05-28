Osaka, Halep win at Roland Garros
Naomi Osaka took to center court at the French Open as the top seed at a major for the first time.
And it wasn't going her way against 90th-ranked Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.
Osaka lost the first set 6-0, so an upset was a possibility.
Schmiedlova, who had lost her last nine slam matches, couldn't miss while Osaka struggled.
But Osaka turned it around to win in three sets on a wet and windy day in Paris.
Also progressing was last year's winner Simona Halep, who needed three sets to beat Ajla Tomljanovic.
Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 winner, fell in straight sets to Victoria Azarenka, hitting 17 double faults.
Azarenka -- the twice grand slam winner -- next faces Osaka in round two.
Alexander Zverev, the fifth seed, won three five-set matches last year in Paris. He won another five-setter Tuesday over John Millman.