Spanish footballers arrested in match-fixing probe

(CNN) Spanish police have arrested a number of players and officials as part of an investigation into match-fixing in football, they said in a statement.

Police plan to arrest 11 people around the country, including retired and active players in the first and second divisions as well as presidents and directors of a club, for "match-fixing, money-laundering and criminal organization," they said, after posting a video of a raid on social media

Agreements had been made with different players to "fix" at least three matches in the first, second and third divisions, according to police.

One match under investigation in the second division indicated unusual betting patterns with volumes of money "up to 14 times higher than normal for this division," police said.

Officials from La Liga, Spanish football's top flight, have reported nine suspected cases of "facts related to illegal gambling in Spanish non-professional football" this season, they said in a statement seen by CNN Sport.

