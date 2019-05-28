Remains of 2 more US service members identified from North Korea

(CNN) The US military says it has identified the remains of two additional American service members turned over by North Korea as part of the transfer of 55 cases last August after the first summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

To date, six service members have been identified since North Korea delivered the remains of Americans killed during the Korean War, Lt. Col. Ken Hoffman, a spokesman for the US Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, told reporters traveling with acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan as he visited the agency's facility in Hawaii.

The names of the two who were identified recently have not yet been released, to allow their relatives to be notified first.

Despite North Korea's unwillingness to cooperate, the Trump administration continues to tout the return of the remains as a major accomplishment.

