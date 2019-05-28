Supreme Court leaves Pennsylvania school transgender student bathroom policy in place

Washington (CNN) The Supreme Court on Tuesday left in place a lower court ruling in favor of a Pennsylvania school district policy that allows some transgender students to use bathrooms that match their gender identity.

This case is a challenge to a Pennsylvania's school district's policy that allows some transgender students to use bathrooms that match their gender identity. The plaintiffs are students who say the policy violates their privacy rights and constitutes sexual harassment in violation of Title IX, a federal law that bars discrimination based on sex in educational institutions that receive federal funds.

Tuesday's ruling was issued without comment.

In court papers, lawyers for the plaintiffs argue that "forcing a teenager to share a locker room or restroom with a member of the opposite sex can cause embarrassment and distress."

"The district's policy was a drastic change from the way locker rooms and restrooms have been regulated for the entire history of public-school systems," they said.

