Smithsonian Institution names first African American leader in 172-year history

Washington (CNN) The first African American to head the Smithsonian Institution was elected Tuesday by the collection of museums' board of regents, the organization announced in a statement.

Lonnie G. Bunch III was elected as the 14th secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, which maintains more than a dozen museum and galleries, as well as the National Zoo. Bunch previously served as the founding director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Bunch will replace the outgoing secretary, David Skorton. His appointment makes him the first historian to hold the position and the first museum director to serve as secretary in 74 years, according to the Institution.

"Lonnie Bunch guided, from concept to completion, the complex effort to build the premier museum celebrating African American achievements," Roberts said. "I look forward to working with him as we approach the Smithsonian's 175th anniversary, to increase its relevance and role as a beloved American institution and public trust."

