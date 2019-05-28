Seth Moulton, who has struggled with post-traumatic stress, unveils mental health plan

Washington (CNN) Democratic presidential candidate Seth Moulton on Tuesday unveiled his plan to address mental health coverage, detailing a proposal that would increase mental health screenings for active-duty and military veterans and establish a new National Mental Health Crisis Hotline.

The new policy proposal is personal for Moulton, an Iraq War veteran and Massachusetts congressman who has disclosed his own struggles with post-traumatic stress after his four deployments with the United States Marine Corps.

"There is still this stigma against mental health care," Moulton said in an interview in March. "Post-traumatic stress is very real. I have had post-traumatic stress and I have a lot of friends who have had it. And I have lost two Marines in my platoon since we have been back."

He continued: "Post traumatic stress is a great example of a mental issue that is curable. I know a lot of vets who have gotten through post-traumatic stress, including myself. So we can fix this, but we need to be investing in it and we are not."

Moulton's policy rollout comes as he prepares to embark on a multi-day veterans mental health tour, starting with an event Tuesday in Lynn, Massachusetts. Moulton will then travel to Columbia, South Carolina on Wednesday for a veteran's town hall and then will visited a American Legion hall for a veterans town hall in Las Vegas on Saturday.

