Supreme Court agrees to hear cross-border shooting case

Washington (CNN) The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear next term a case concerning a teenager who was fatally shot in Mexico in 2010 by a US Border Patrol agent standing on American soil. His family seeks to sue the agent in US courts.

The teenager, 15-year-old Sergio Hernandez, was shot to death by the agent in 2010 as he cowered behind a pillar in Mexico. Hernandez's family says the agent violated his constitutional rights.

The case comes as lower courts have split on the issue of whether agents can be held liable for the deaths of migrants at the border, and as the Trump administration is considering more measures to reduce migration.

Solicitor General Noel Francisco has maintained that the family of the teen cannot come to court to sue for damages.

In court briefs, Francisco argued that "imposing a damages remedy on aliens injured abroad by US government officials would implicate foreign-policy considerations that are committed to the political branches" and would inject the courts into sensitive matters of international diplomacy that would "risk undermining the government's ability to speak with one voice in international affairs."

Read More