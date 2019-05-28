Court again denies Roger Stone's attempt to get a new judge

(CNN) A federal court denied, for the second time, Roger Stone's attempt to get a new judge overseeing his criminal case.

When the case was filed, prosecutors indicated that it related to a separate criminal case against Russian military officers alleging the hack of Democrats in 2016. Stone was not charged in that alleged conspiracy, and instead faces several counts of witness tampering, obstruction and lying.

He has objected to his case being grouped with the Russians' twice, and both times Judge Amy Berman Jackson denied his attempts. If she had agreed, his case may have been reassigned to a different judge.

Stone has pleaded not guilty, and he will appear in court Thursday morning.

The court's denial on Tuesday comes as Jackson prepares to hear arguments later this week on several other requests from Stone in his case.