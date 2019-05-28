DOJ agrees to make Mueller court activity public, with some redactions

Washington (CNN) The Justice Department said Tuesday it agrees that a federal court in Washington can make public lists describing potentially hundreds of miscellaneous court actions, like search warrants, used in the Mueller investigation.

The department asked for three weeks to make redactions on "a few entries" because of ongoing law enforcement efforts, and a judge said she would give the agency that time.

CNN had asked the court to make the lists public. The unsealing would not necessarily reveal the details of the court filings, but instead give the public a broader overview of how, when and for what Mueller was going to the federal court to gather evidence.

Mueller said in his final report that his team had received almost 800 search, seizure and communications warrants from federal courts in the investigation, yet his office wouldn't give more detail. It's still unknown exactly how many of those were approved by judges in federal court in DC.

Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the DC District Court has shown the government three lists of unknown length that give limited information about these matters. It is possible that the lists will reveal how often Mueller approached technology and communications companies for access to information -- with the targets of many of the warrants not named in these lists.

Read More