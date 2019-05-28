How Joe Biden worked with and praised a longtime opponent of civil rights

(CNN) In August 1985, 42-year-old Delaware Sen. Joe Biden was preparing for his first presidential bid. Courting southern support, Biden traveled to Mississippi to honor the 84th birthday of Democratic Sen. John Stennis, who had served since 1947, at a celebration attended by thousands , including 10 Senate colleagues.

Now in his third run for the presidency, Biden presents his ability to respect and work with ideological opponents as an asset that could return the country to a bygone era of bipartisanship and consensus. His long record on civil rights gives him much to campaign on, as does his service as vice president to the nation's first black president.

Stennis was an admired member of the Senate who served for a decade as chairman of the Armed Services Committee in the 1970s and was the first Democrat to condemn the actions of Republican Sen. Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s on the Senate floor, but he was also a leading member of a group of southern senators who frequently opposed civil rights bills and later the establishment of a federal holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr. in 1983.

Stennis, Biden said in the 1985 speech, was a mentor whom he viewed as "a legend" upon entering the Senate in 1973, which was less than a decade removed from Stennis' votes against landmark civil rights legislation in the 1960s. Citing a speech Stennis gave at a caucus meeting during Watergate, Biden said that the Mississippi senator "cast a shadow that stretches far and wide."

Biden joined the Senate after the civil rights fights of the 1960s, but he established himself as a supporter of civil rights, including affirmative action and moving to end employment discrimination. In his 2020 campaign, Biden, along with other Democratic presidential hopefuls, has made President Donald Trump's divisive racial rhetoric central to his campaign, denouncing the President's response to a deadly 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, when he said there were "fine people" on both sides. Biden has fared strongly in recent polls among black voters.

During his Senate career, Biden worked with prominent opponents of civil rights like Thurmond and Democratic Sen. Jim Eastland, Stennis' longtime Mississippi colleague.

CNN has previously reported on other letters from the 1970s that show Biden appealing to senators who supported segregation in the 1950s, seeking their support in his legislative fight against school busing. Like Biden, Stennis and Eastland were opponents of busing as a means to desegregate schools. A spokesperson for Biden recently told CNN that the former vice president's opposition was because he felt mandatory busing was an insufficient means to equal opportunity for students.

In a statement to CNN, Andrew Bates, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign, did not directly address Biden's relationships with Stennis, Eastland and Thurmond, but said, "Joe Biden's record shows that advancing civil rights and uprooting systemic racism have been defining causes of his entire life. In the United States Senate, he championed the Voting Rights Act -- securing multiple extensions of that critical law -- fought to outlaw housing discrimination, and took on the big banks over redlining. As Vice President, he fought voter suppression efforts and helped reduce the federal prison population by over 38,000."

Biden's close relationship with Stennis

Stennis, who was first elected senator in 1947, had a long record as an ardent opponent of civil rights. In the 1950s and 1960s, he opposed desegregation of public schools , the Civil Rights Acts of 1964 and 1968, and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Like other prominent opponents of civil rights and school integration, Stennis claimed to oppose such laws on the basis of states' rights. He was noted for using less inflammatory rhetoric in opposing civil rights than some of his Senate colleagues.

Biden would go on to defend Stennis and Thurmond from charges of racism later in their lives, calling them captives of their eras who changed with the times. In his autobiography, "Promises to Keep," Biden wrote Stennis turned away from his past.

"In the years I'd known him, John Stennis turned away from his segregationist past," Biden wrote. "There are a whole lot of people who see his transformation as a journey of political expedience. I choose to see it as a journey of the heart -- a sincere desire to reflect the more generous instincts of Mississippians, and to honor the aspirations of all Americans."

When Biden first joined the Senate, he said Stennis befriended him shortly after he had lost his wife and one-year-old daughter in a car accident. Biden recalled in his book that Stennis asked him why he had run for office. "Civil rights, sir," Biden wrote he told Stennis. Biden recalled Stennis responded, "'Civil rights? Good,'" he said. "'Good. Good. Glad to have you here.'"

The pair, according to Biden in his Senate farewell address, would become close friends, at one point sharing a hospital room in the 1980s at Walter Reed Army Medical Center when Stennis had cancer and Biden had surgery to correct a brain aneurysm.

Biden later wrote vividly of an encounter with the older senator in 1989 when Stennis retired and Biden moved into his old office. Biden recounts the occasion in detail, including Stennis' very personal take on civil rights.

"'You see this table, Joe? This table was the flagship of the Confederacy from 1954 to 1968. We sat here, most of us from the Deep South, the old Confederacy, and we planned the demise of the civil rights movement,'" Biden wrote Stennis said. "'And we lost. And, Joe, now it's time that this table go from the possession of a man who was against civil rights to a man who was for civil rights.'"

"'The civil rights movement did more to free the white man than the black man,'" Stennis said, according to Biden.

"He could see me looking at him, confused, and he pounded on his chest. 'It freed my soul,' he said. 'It freed my soul.'"

Still, Stennis would officially make no apologies for his past opposition to civil rights bills upon his retirement. In the 1980s, he said he had believed that they "were too abrupt, went too far and were out-of-line." Stennis added, "We finally got out of that extremism. It takes time, takes time to make adjustments."