(CNN) Amid a national debate over abortion rights, Sen. Kamala Harris on Tuesday rolled out a new proposal aimed at stopping some state laws that restrict abortion by preventing them from going into effect in the first place.

Harris pledged that, if elected President, she would create a preclearance requirement for "states and localities with a history of unconstitutionally restricting access to abortion," according to a fact sheet released by her campaign.

Her "Reproductive Rights Act" would shift the burden away from abortion providers who have to file suit against the states to stop new laws; instead, it would require states to prove their laws are constitutional.

States determined to have a history of restricting abortion access would need to obtain approval from Harris' Department of Justice before any abortion law or practice could be enacted, according to the policy sheet.

Earlier this month, Alabama passed a law that would ban abortion in nearly all circumstances, except for when the mother's life is in jeopardy. Signed into law just a day later, it is considered the nation's most restrictive abortion ban and makes it a felony for Alabama abortion providers to perform the procedure, with no exception for rape or incest. Under Harris' plan, a state like Alabama would likely be considered a state with a history of restricting abortion access, so the state would need to obtain DOJ approval before enacting its state's law.

