Former Defense Secretary James Mattis publishing new book in July

(CNN) Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis will publish a new book in July called "Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead," according to publishing company Random House.

This book deal was signed before he became a member of President Donald Trump's Cabinet and was put on hold while he was Defense Secretary, according to Random House.

But anyone expecting him to reveal the inside story of his time in the Trump administration is likely to be disappointed.

"I'm old-fashioned: I don't write about sitting presidents, so those looking for a tell-all will be disappointed," Mattis said in a news release from the publisher. "I want to pass on the lessons and experiences that prepared me for challenges I could not anticipate, not take up the hot political rhetoric of our day."

The book was written with Bing West, who has published 10 books about combat, according to Random House, and "served as a Marine grunt in Vietnam and was later an assistant secretary of defense in the Reagan administration."

