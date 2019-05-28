Facebook deletes fake accounts used in pro-Iranian influence campaign

New York (CNN) A pro-Iranian influence campaign created fake Facebook and Twitter accounts to push Tehran's viewpoint in the US and succeeded in having a number a number of American newspapers publish their letters, according to new research published Tuesday.

Facebook, operating on a tip from the threat intelligence company FireEye who authored the research, announced on Tuesday that it had removed 51 accounts, 36 pages, and seven groups, as well as three Instagram accounts that it believed were part of the same campaign.

The report tracks the latest iteration of what has become a troubling trend for authorities in the US after Russia's efforts in the 2016 elections: a coordinated campaign of fake online identities to support the political interests of a particular country, in this case Iran.

They succeeded in having letters to the editor published in American newspapers at least 13 times in the past year, the report found. One of them, published in both the Los Angeles Times and New York Daily News in October, argued that the best way to honor the memory of Jamal Khashoggi , a Saudi Arabian dissident killed by his government, would be if the US stopped backing Saudi Arabia role in the civil war in Yemen.

The LA Times and New York Daily News didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

